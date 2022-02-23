NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Director Sells $142,106.40 in Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.99. The company had a trading volume of 386,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,086. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.60. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $70.80.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Siebert Williams Shank cut their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in NorthWestern by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in NorthWestern by 28.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.