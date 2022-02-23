NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLOK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 16.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 82,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 341.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 22,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

