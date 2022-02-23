Novacoin (NVC) Price Tops $0.14

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a total market cap of $331,504.71 and approximately $148.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

