Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Issues Earnings Results

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Novan had a negative return on equity of 179.38% and a negative net margin of 833.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

Novan stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,649. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.06. Novan has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter worth about $1,436,000. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

