NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Stock Price Down 11.6%

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 35,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 11,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.
About NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovelStem International (NSTM)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for NovelStem International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovelStem International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.