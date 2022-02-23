NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Up to $8.80

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $9.56. NU shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 616,176 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NU. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,258,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,571,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,704,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $114,204,000.

About NU (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

