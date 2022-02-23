Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.050-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.66 billion-$2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.38.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.