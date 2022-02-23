Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.65 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.450 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.38.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after buying an additional 347,985 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 67,710 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

