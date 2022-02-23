Nuco.cloud One Day Volume Hits $11,297.00 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $713,558.68 and approximately $11,297.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nuco.cloud alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00043143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.51 or 0.06958381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,970.82 or 1.00392794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00046414 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00049538 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.