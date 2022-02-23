Nutanix (NTNX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Nutanix to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nutanix to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,794,917.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 17,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $518,027.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after buying an additional 30,069 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 52,314 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Nutanix by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 184,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 71,780 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $5,163,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTNX. KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.09.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

