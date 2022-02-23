NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Announces Earnings Results

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NuVasive updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.05-2.35 EPS.

NUVA traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $51.25. 718,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,439. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NuVasive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $1,423,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUVA. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

