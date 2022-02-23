NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.NuVasive also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.350 EPS.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,439. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.35. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUVA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

