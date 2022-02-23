Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.63

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 447944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,111,000 after purchasing an additional 117,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 58,774 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

