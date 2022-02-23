Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.63

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 447944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
