NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.19% of NVR worth $31,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of NVR by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in NVR by 33.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,780,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,437.40.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $4,792.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,452.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,242.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,330.00 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $76.93 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

