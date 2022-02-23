NXM (NXM) Price Hits $91.70 on Exchanges

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $605.81 million and approximately $6,305.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can now be bought for $91.70 or 0.00235660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NXM Profile

NXM is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,887,756 coins and its circulating supply is 6,606,364 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

