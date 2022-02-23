Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 398 ($5.41) and last traded at GBX 398 ($5.41). 53,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 326,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402.50 ($5.47).
Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 533 ($7.25) price objective on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 417.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 383.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £710.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74.
About Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)
Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.
