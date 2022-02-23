Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 398 ($5.41) and last traded at GBX 398 ($5.41). 53,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 326,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402.50 ($5.47).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 533 ($7.25) price objective on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Oakley Capital Investments alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 417.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 383.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £710.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74.

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Richard Lightowler bought 25,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.70) per share, for a total transaction of £104,750 ($142,458.86).

About Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.