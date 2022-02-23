Oasis Network Price Tops $0.22 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 30% against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $763.60 million and $166.93 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

