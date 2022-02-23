OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $148.50

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $148.50 and last traded at $148.50, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.47.
About OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)
OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OBIIF)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.