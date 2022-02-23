Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Julie Southern Purchases 755 Shares

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Julie Southern bought 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,318 ($17.92) per share, with a total value of £9,950.90 ($13,533.12).

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,335 ($18.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. Ocado Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,140.50 ($15.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,336 ($31.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,498 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,690.48.

Several analysts have commented on OCDO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.44) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($23.12) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,990 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.48) to GBX 1,550 ($21.08) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocado Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,430.91 ($33.06).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

