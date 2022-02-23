Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Purchases 11,461 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $155,984.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 18,141 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $242,907.99.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,438 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $259,886.06.

On Monday, February 14th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $262,870.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,600 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $259,896.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 17,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $129,977.00 per share, with a total value of $2,283,175,982.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $272,480.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $277,644.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 18,231 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $237,549.93.

On Monday, January 31st, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,521 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $247,526.28.

On Friday, January 28th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,365 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $264,948.65.

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.84. 87,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000.

RWAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

