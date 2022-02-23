Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95.18 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 95.18 ($1.29). 20,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 287,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.30).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 96.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 98.77. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07.

Get Octopus Titan VCT alerts:

In other news, insider John Hustler acquired 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,087.64 ($10,999.10). Also, insider Jane O’Riordan purchased 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £5,516.24 ($7,502.03).

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Titan VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Titan VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.