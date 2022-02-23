Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Down to $4.23

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $3.46. Ocugen shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 688,187 shares.

OCGN has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54.

In other Ocugen news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Ocugen by 41.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ocugen by 5.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

