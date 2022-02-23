Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Acquires $200,000.00 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 23rd, Summer Road Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00.
  • On Thursday, January 27th, Summer Road Llc purchased 1,477 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $7,680.40.
  • On Monday, January 24th, Summer Road Llc bought 44,400 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $235,764.00.
  • On Thursday, January 20th, Summer Road Llc bought 17,948 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $102,303.60.
  • On Tuesday, January 18th, Summer Road Llc bought 6,807 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,842.00.
  • On Thursday, January 13th, Summer Road Llc bought 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 15th, Summer Road Llc bought 15,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $93,300.00.
  • On Monday, December 13th, Summer Road Llc bought 10,510 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,315.00.
  • On Friday, December 10th, Summer Road Llc bought 30,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 8th, Summer Road Llc bought 5,300 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,775.00.

NASDAQ:OCUL remained flat at $$4.83 during midday trading on Wednesday. 672,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,826. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $21.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $370.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth $212,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix (Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

