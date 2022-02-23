Oddz (ODDZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $201,738.00

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges. Oddz has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $201,738.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00043051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.45 or 0.06911020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,296.84 or 0.99966908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00046661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00049462 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

