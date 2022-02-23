ODUWA (OWC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $20,405.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $20,405.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,691.49 or 1.00058291 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00069455 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00022362 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002291 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00015868 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.46 or 0.00335715 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.