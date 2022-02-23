Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 161 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 160.96 ($2.19). 62,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 100,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159 ($2.16).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 163.73. The stock has a market cap of £153.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16.

In other Odyssean Investment Trust news, insider Richard King acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £3,528 ($4,798.04). Also, insider Arabella Cecil bought 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £5,083.65 ($6,913.71).

