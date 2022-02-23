Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $215.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Okta traded as low as $163.42 and last traded at $168.93, with a volume of 3692532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.67.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.65.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

