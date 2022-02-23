Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Gap Up to $16.93

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.93, but opened at $18.30. Olaplex shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 17,603 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $150,725,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,048,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

