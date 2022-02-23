OLO (NYSE:OLO) Announces Earnings Results

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. OLO updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of OLO stock traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. OLO has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $49.00.
In related news, COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $421,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $610,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,475 shares of company stock worth $3,036,299 over the last three months.
A number of equities analysts have commented on OLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
OLO Company Profile (Get Rating)
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OLO (OLO)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.