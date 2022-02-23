OLO (NYSE:OLO) Announces Earnings Results

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. OLO updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OLO stock traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. OLO has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

In related news, COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $421,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $610,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,475 shares of company stock worth $3,036,299 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OLO by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 252,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OLO by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 522,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 188,096 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in OLO by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

