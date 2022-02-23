OLO (NYSE:OLO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.48

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 96101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.44.
In other news, insider Deanne Rhynard
sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $126,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link
. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer
acquired 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here
. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,475 shares of company stock worth $3,036,299.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OLO by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after buying an additional 252,493 shares in the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in OLO by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 522,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 188,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in OLO by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OLO Company Profile (NYSE:OLO)
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.44.
In other OLO news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $629,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link
. Also, COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $421,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here
. Insiders sold a total of 119,475 shares of company stock worth $3,036,299 over the last three months.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of OLO by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,891,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,892,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,634,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OLO by 16.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,921,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,749,000 after purchasing an additional 568,035 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of OLO by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,145,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,927 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of OLO by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.
