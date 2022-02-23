OLO (NYSE:OLO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.48

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 96101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.44.

In other news, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $126,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,475 shares of company stock worth $3,036,299.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OLO by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after buying an additional 252,493 shares in the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in OLO by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 522,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 188,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in OLO by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

