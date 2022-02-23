Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Gap Up to $11.15

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.15, but opened at $11.77. Omega Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 275 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMGA. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $5,544,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,301,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $8,316,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $9,425,000.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

