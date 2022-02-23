OMG Network (OMG) Price Tops $3.70 on Top Exchanges

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for about $3.70 or 0.00010387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $518.71 million and approximately $176.27 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00250245 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

