OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.85

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.85 and traded as high as $59.30. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $58.10, with a volume of 1,215 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.