Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.39

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.39 and traded as low as $1.55. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 102,590 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 23.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

