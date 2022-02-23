Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.39

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.39 and traded as low as $1.55. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 102,590 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36.
About Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
