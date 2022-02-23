ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.96 to $4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.960-$4.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,182. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.