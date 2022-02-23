ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.960-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE OGS traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.07. 551,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,182. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $81.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ONE Gas by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ONE Gas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in ONE Gas by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

