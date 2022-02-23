Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Online Blockchain Plc (LON:OBC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.52). 81,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 54,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.48).

The stock has a market cap of £5.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 43.63. The company has a current ratio of 49.36, a quick ratio of 49.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a block chain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in technology companies, including internet and information businesses, developers, administrators, and custodians of block chains and cryptocurrencies.

