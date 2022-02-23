Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Stock Price Up 3%

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.
About Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC)
