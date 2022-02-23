Ontology Gas Trading Down 3.2% This Week (ONG)

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $214.71 million and approximately $86.26 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002117 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00036245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00110055 BTC.

Ontology Gas Coin Profile

ONG is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 274,125,926 coins. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

