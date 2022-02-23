Ontology Tops 1-Day Volume of $44.54 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $425.51 million and $44.54 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00199074 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00023931 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00023130 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00397183 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

