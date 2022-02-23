Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.93

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 1318232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.
LPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.42.
About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)
Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.
