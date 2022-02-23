Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.93

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 1318232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.90.

Get Open Lending alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.