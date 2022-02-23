OpenOcean Trading Down 23% This Week (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 23% lower against the dollar. OpenOcean has a market cap of $16.68 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00043131 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.12 or 0.06976957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,632.98 or 1.00172336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00046604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00049674 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.