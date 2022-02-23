Opium Price Down 21.1% Over Last Week (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Opium has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $77,513.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Opium has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042747 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.64 or 0.06889046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,274.59 or 1.00125703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00046208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00049351 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

