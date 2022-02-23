Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $2.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.48. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.67.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $232.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.74 and its 200 day moving average is $223.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $143.88 and a fifty-two week high of $250.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,945,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,167,000 after acquiring an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $192,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

