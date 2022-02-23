OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO William J. Febbo Sells 16,666 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:OPRX traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.63. 201,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,910. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.97. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $704.23 million, a P/E ratio of 289.57 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

