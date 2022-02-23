Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Gap Up to $23.19

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.19, but opened at $24.67. Option Care Health shares last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 7,445 shares trading hands.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $448,260. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

