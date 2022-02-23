OptionRoom Tops 24 Hour Volume of $77,936.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $629,954.44 and approximately $77,936.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00043051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.45 or 0.06911020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,296.84 or 0.99966908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00046661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00049462 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.