Oraichain Token Market Capitalization Reaches $10.18 Million (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar. Oraichain Token has a market capitalization of $10.18 million and $394,703.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oraichain Token coin can now be bought for $4.98 or 0.00013163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00036948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00110580 BTC.

About Oraichain Token

Oraichain Token (ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

