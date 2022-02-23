OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.56

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 24392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.
Several analysts recently issued reports on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $541.96 million, a P/E ratio of -52.40 and a beta of -0.36.
About OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)
OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.
