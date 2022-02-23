OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.56

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 24392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $541.96 million, a P/E ratio of -52.40 and a beta of -0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,520,000 after acquiring an additional 300,879 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 47.2% during the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 174,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 55,826 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 24.6% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,188,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,276,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,222,000 after acquiring an additional 282,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 22.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

