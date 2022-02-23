OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.56

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 24392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $541.96 million, a P/E ratio of -52.40 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,893,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,737,000 after acquiring an additional 160,933 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 52,555 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,501,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 60,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,795,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 44,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

